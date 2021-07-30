$6.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce $6.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.31 billion and the lowest is $6.02 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $24.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.29 billion to $25.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.20 billion to $25.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.88. The company has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 303.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $72.60.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

