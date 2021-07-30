$614.52 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will post $614.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $624.20 million. Waters posted sales of $519.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.80.

Shares of WAT opened at $391.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. Waters has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $394.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.85.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.