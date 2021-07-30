$650.84 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will announce sales of $650.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $643.88 million and the highest is $665.00 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $609.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

Shares of ASH opened at $84.91 on Friday. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

