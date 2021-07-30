$673.83 Million in Sales Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to post $673.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $679.60 million and the lowest is $671.00 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $614.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks stock opened at $205.89 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.43.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $3,157,315. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,389 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.