$673.83 Million in Sales Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to post $673.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $679.60 million and the lowest is $671.00 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $614.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks stock opened at $205.89 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.43.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $3,157,315. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,389 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

