$7.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will report $7.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.54 billion. Netflix reported sales of $6.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $29.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.43 billion to $30.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $33.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.39 billion to $34.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $514.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $514.10. Netflix has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

