75,000 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in BOX by 36.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Tensile Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

BOX opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.64 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

