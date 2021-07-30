750,000 Shares in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,654,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.74% of Gemini Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,033,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,584,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $9,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $4.38 on Friday. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.69 and a quick ratio of 13.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gemini Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

