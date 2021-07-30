79,600 Shares in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Evolus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Evolus by 36.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,499 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 22.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $585.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.35. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 736.81% and a negative net margin of 234.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

EOLS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

