$808.61 Million in Sales Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post $808.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $807.80 million to $811.10 million. The Middleby reported sales of $471.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Middleby.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIDD. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Middleby by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in The Middleby by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in The Middleby by 1,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 35,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $189.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.18. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $190.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.