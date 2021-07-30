$866.30 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to announce sales of $866.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $872.80 million and the lowest is $859.80 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $733.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMI shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.67.

NYSE VMI opened at $235.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.18. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $117.36 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 75.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

