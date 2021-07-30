888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Update

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EIHDF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39. 888 has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

Get 888 alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 888 currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.