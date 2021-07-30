908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) and Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Head to Head Comparison

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) and Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 908 Devices and Trimble’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 908 Devices $26.89 million 31.24 -$12.82 million ($1.24) -24.81 Trimble $3.15 billion 6.77 $389.90 million $1.97 43.09

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than 908 Devices. 908 Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trimble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 908 Devices and Trimble, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00 Trimble 0 2 6 0 2.75

908 Devices presently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.99%. Trimble has a consensus price target of $62.50, suggesting a potential downside of 26.38%. Given 908 Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Trimble.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.3% of 908 Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Trimble shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Trimble shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 908 Devices and Trimble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 908 Devices N/A N/A N/A Trimble 13.65% 15.16% 7.79%

Summary

Trimble beats 908 Devices on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades. The Geospatial segment provides surveying and geospatial products, and geographic information systems. The Resources and Utilities segment offers precision agriculture products and services, such as guidance and positioning systems, automated and variable-rate application and technology systems, and information management solutions. This segment also provides manual and automated navigation guidance for tractors and other farm equipment; solutions to automate application of pesticide and seeding; water solutions; and agricultural software. The Transportation segment offers solutions for long haul trucking and freight shipper markets; mobility solutions, including route management, safety and compliance, end-to-end vehicle management, video intelligence, and supply chain communications; and fleet and transportation management systems, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solution under Trimble brand name. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

