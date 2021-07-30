$951.25 Million in Sales Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to report $951.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $938.40 million to $972.55 million. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $829.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NYSE TPH opened at $24.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 205,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 80.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 768,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 342,704 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,300,000 after purchasing an additional 954,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $244,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

