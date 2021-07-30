9,879 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

