A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. DNB Markets lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. 50,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.32. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.44.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.