AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLVLY shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

VLVLY opened at $23.82 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.37.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

