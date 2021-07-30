AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.520-$12.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.08.

NYSE ABBV opened at $118.87 on Friday. AbbVie has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $209.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

