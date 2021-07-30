AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.52-12.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.58. AbbVie also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.520-$12.620 EPS.

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.67. 173,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,811,897. AbbVie has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.08.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.