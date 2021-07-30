Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the June 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
AABVF opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21. Aberdeen International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.37.
About Aberdeen International
Further Reading: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.