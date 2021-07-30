Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.13 Per Share

Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Aberforth Split Level Trust’s previous dividend of $0.92. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON ASIT traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 86.50 ($1.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Aberforth Split Level Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.83 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.78 ($1.21). The company has a market cap of £164.57 million and a PE ratio of -30.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.44.
