Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.13 Per Share

Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Aberforth Split Level Trust’s previous dividend of $0.92. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON ASIT traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 86.50 ($1.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Aberforth Split Level Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.83 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.78 ($1.21). The company has a market cap of £164.57 million and a PE ratio of -30.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.44.

Get Aberforth Split Level Trust alerts:

About Aberforth Split Level Trust

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Split Level Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Split Level Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.