Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Abiomed posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.25.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth $32,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $324.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.90.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

