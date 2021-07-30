Abyss Price Tops $0.0285 on Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. Abyss has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $267,230.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Abyss has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Abyss Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

