Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,437,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,021 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.61% of Accuray worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 679,502 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 19.7% during the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,975,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,908,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 316,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 33.9% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,404,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 355,160 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $386.10 million, a P/E ratio of 103.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.86. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.01.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

