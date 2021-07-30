Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in July

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
ANIOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acerinox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.
Acerinox stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.33 and a beta of 1.70.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.217 dividend. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.
About Acerinox
Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.
