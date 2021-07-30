Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) COO Sells $210,150.00 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 5,000 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $210,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,804.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACU stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. 11,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,635. The company has a market cap of $147.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.04. Acme United Co. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.26.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Acme United had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.48%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Acme United by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 416,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 130,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

