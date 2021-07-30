Add.xyz Market Capitalization Tops $1.09 Million (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $10,206.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Add.xyz Profile

ADD is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

