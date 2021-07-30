Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.06.

Shares of AHEXY opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

