Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.06.
Shares of AHEXY opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $35.93.
Adecco Group Company Profile
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
