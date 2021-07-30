Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the June 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adecoagro by 230.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,712 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth about $7,876,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Adecoagro by 24.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,914,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 775,868 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth about $1,383,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $930,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Adecoagro stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,196. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $174.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

