adidas (FRA:ADS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €310.85 ($365.71). adidas shares last traded at €309.50 ($364.12), with a volume of 323,602 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €315.00 ($370.59) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €315.31 ($370.96).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €304.26.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

