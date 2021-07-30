Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AMIGY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 target price on Admiral Group and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.12.

Shares of AMIGY stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 932. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $48.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.35.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

