AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.62

Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.62 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $971.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $376.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AdvanSix by 829.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.