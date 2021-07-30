Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,265,200 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the June 30th total of 679,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.6 days.

AAVVF opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 2.05. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAVVF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

