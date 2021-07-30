Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 31,635 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.1% of Advisor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $85,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 107,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 67,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.9% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 85,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in Apple by 10.4% in the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 55,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.64. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.