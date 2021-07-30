Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 11,394 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,394 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in 3M by 2,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $563,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock opened at $198.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.