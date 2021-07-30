Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 11,848 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB opened at $51.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.72.

