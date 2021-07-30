Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 162,612 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,764,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,179,000 after buying an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $190.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

