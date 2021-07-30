Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 52,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $119.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.90. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $78.80 and a one year high of $159.70.

