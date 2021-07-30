Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 8,900 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,272,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,874,000 after acquiring an additional 747,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.