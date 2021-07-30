Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Down 36.7% in July

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADYEY. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.53. Adyen has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

