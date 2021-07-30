Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the June 30th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 629.5 days.

OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $16.32 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88.

AEGXF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.04 price objective (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.04 price objective (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.31 target price (down previously from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.59.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

