Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the June 30th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.97 million, a P/E ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEHR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $52,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 18,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $106,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 30.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

