Aeon (AEON) Price Reaches $0.81 on Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 48.5% higher against the dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $12.76 million and $21,218.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.59 or 0.00608507 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.