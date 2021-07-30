Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) vs. Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Critical Comparison

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Gritstone bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals -205.13% -337.04% -36.33% Gritstone bio -167.62% -53.29% -38.65%

98.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Gritstone bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1 1 5 0 2.57 Gritstone bio 1 0 2 0 2.33

Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $23.08, indicating a potential upside of 45.53%. Gritstone bio has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 213.67%. Given Gritstone bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gritstone bio is more favorable than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Gritstone bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals $83.14 million 8.95 -$183.10 million ($3.12) -5.08 Gritstone bio $4.04 million 86.71 -$105.31 million ($2.79) -2.55

Gritstone bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gritstone bio beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma. The company is also developing AR-15512 to treat signs and symptoms of dry eye; and AR-1105, AR-13503 SR, and AR-14034 SR sustained-release implants focused on retinal diseases. It has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate for the treatment of common solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other mutation-positive tumors. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Gritstone Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Gritstone bio, Inc. in May 2021. Gritstone bio, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

