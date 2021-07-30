Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Gap Down to $49.84

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.84, but opened at $47.66. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $47.74, with a volume of 6,401 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.24.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. Analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $430,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,696 shares of company stock worth $945,986 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $206,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

