AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

