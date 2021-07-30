Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Down to $31.69

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.69, but opened at $30.48. Agora shares last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 1,643 shares traded.

API has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.01.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. Agora’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Agora during the first quarter worth $237,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Agora during the first quarter worth $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Agora during the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Agora during the first quarter worth $372,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

