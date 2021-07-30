Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Down to $31.69

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.69, but opened at $30.48. Agora shares last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 1,643 shares traded.
API has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.01.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Agora during the first quarter worth $237,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Agora during the first quarter worth $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Agora during the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Agora during the first quarter worth $372,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
