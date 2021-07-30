Agrello Price Down 6.8% This Week (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, Agrello has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Agrello coin can currently be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Agrello has a total market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $568,209.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Agrello Coin Profile

Agrello (DLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 102,735,765 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Agrello Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.