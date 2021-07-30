Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.74. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.73, with a volume of 34,695 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.77. The stock has a market cap of C$437.47 million and a PE ratio of -27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 82.55 and a quick ratio of 74.82.

Get Aimia alerts:

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aimia Inc. will post -0.0298101 EPS for the current year.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.