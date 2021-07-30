Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.13. Air China shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air China Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

