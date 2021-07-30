Airbus’ (EADSY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue raised Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.16.

EADSY stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 132,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,022. Airbus has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

